Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

Two titles for Donegal at Irish Pool Championships 

After a marathon five days in The Gleneagles Hotel, Killarney, Donegal added two new Irish titles to their recent collection of national victories.

In the over-60’s category, Donegal’s representative, Davy McGurn, came through a field of over fifty players to claim the national title with an assured 6-3 victory over Cork stalwart, Davy Byrne, in the final. Indeed, Davy was also a lynchpin of the over-50’s team and the men’s Intermediate team.

At the other end of the men’s age spectrum, the Donegal under 23 team of Ronan Whyte, Joe Chambers, Sean Devenney, and Daniel McHugh, were in imperious form during the round-robin stages, topping their group of seven teams without much resistance. Things were to get much tougher in the knockout section; a hard-earned 5-3 victory over Dublin in the semi-finals rewarded them with the ultimate test against unbeaten Mayo in the final. The match ebbed and flowed, leading almost inevitably to a final frame decider. Ardara’s Ronan Whyte held his nerve to take out a gutsy finish and spark jubilant celebrations among the players and the large contingent of Donegal spectators.

After leaving home last Tuesday, the Donegal players made the long trek home almost a week later, some jubilant, some disappointed, many tired and jaded, but all proud of having represented their county on the national stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
lyme disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for Lyme disease dangers to be highlighted by signage

24 May 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon - no repro fee
News, Top Stories

Ombudsman for Children’s Office received 36 complaints from Donegal in 2022

24 May 2023
LUH Psych 2022
News, Top Stories

MHC publishes its 2022 report on LUH’s Department of Psychiatry

24 May 2023
rathmullan pier
News, Audio, Top Stories

Marine Minister urged to grant foreshore licences to allow works proceed in Donegal

24 May 2023
lyme disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr calls for Lyme disease dangers to be highlighted by signage

24 May 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed EU Nature Restoration Law is not workable in its present form – Markey

24 May 2023
Swan Park Dog
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dogs off lead preventing potential of Swan Park being maximised – Cllr Donaghey

24 May 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube