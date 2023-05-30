Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon – the podcast is below.

In Part One, after a look at the papers, Fr Brian O’Ferraigh  reflects on the very sad passing of Stephen Montgomery in Gweedore yesterday. David Coleman joins us to answer questions on the case being taken over defective concrete and we hear how families are struggling to pay ‘Voluntary’ contributions to schools:

We have latest edition of ‘Community Garda Information’, Sinead tells us how the community in Buncrana has come together to welcome refugees and the Finn Valley Health Forum is on to promote a special event in the Twin Towns next month:

We launch ‘Jive for June’ with the Donegal Hospice and Phil is in studio to tell us how important the hospice was to him and his family in providing case to his son Ronan. And later we have advice for the perfect BBQ:

Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2023
