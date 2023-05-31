Donegal Cllr believes cost of recycling must be lowered

A Donegal County Councillor believes efforts must be made to lower the cost of recycling.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says people should be rewarded for recycling and not penalised.

The Draft National Waste Management Plan for a Circular Economy is set to go out for public consultation and aims to accelerate the transition where materials remain in use for longer.

Councillor Patrick McGowan, Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District says its vital also that the ‘Pay-As-You-Go’ scheme remains in place: