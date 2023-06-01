Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Clár sa Charr

5,240 carers in Donegal receiving annual payment of €1,850 in 2023

Details of the Carers’ Support Grant scheme have been released, with 5,240 carers in Donegal receiving the annual payment of €1,850.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says Donegal was the sixth highest recipient county this year.

Release in full –

5,240 Donegal Carers and their families to receive annual grant of €1,850

Thursday, 01 June 2023

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal Fianna Fáil TD, Charlie McConalogue, has today confirmed the payment of the Carer’s Support Grant to some 5,240 carers across County Donegal. Donegal was the sixth highest recipient county this year.

The annual grant of €1,850 is in recognition of the key role carers play every single day.

It is available to all carers providing full-time care to an older person or a person with a disability, regardless of their means or social insurance contributions.

The grant is paid in respect of each person being cared for to take account of the additional cost of providing care and to recognise the particular challenges faced by these carers.

The Carer’s Support Grant is paid automatically to all recipients of Carer’s Allowance (whether full rate or half rate), Carer’s Benefit, or Domiciliary Care Allowance. 

It is also available to other full-time carers who are not receiving any of these payments. 

 

Confirming the payment of the Carer’s Support Grant, Minister McConalogue said:

“I am very pleased to confirm that over 5,000 Donegal carers will receive the annual Carer’s Support Grant of €1,850 this week. This will be paid automatically to those who are receiving the Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit and Domiciliary Care Allowance schemes.

“Thank you to all carers in Donegal for the vital and valuable contribution you play in supporting those that need help and assistance.

“As we work towards the next Budget, our carers will be front and centre of our approach in Government and our ambition is to support them even further.”

 

Note for Editors:

 

How to Qualify for Carer’s Support Grant

You automatically qualify for the Carer’s Support Grant if you get Carer’s Allowance, Carer’s Benefit or Domiciliary Care Allowance (DCA).

If you are not getting any of these payments, you may still qualify if you meet these conditions if:

  • you are 16 or over
  • you ordinarily reside in the Irish State
  • you care for the person full time
  • you have been caring for the person for a continuous period of at least six months, and this period includes the first Thursday in June
  • you live with the person you are caring for or you are contactable quickly by a direct system of communication such as a telephone or an alarm

You do not qualify for Carer’s Support Grant if you are:

  • working, self-employed, or on a training or education course for more than 18.5 hours a week. (Note: you must show us that the person you are caring for has adequate care while you are working, on an education course, or both)
  • getting Jobseeker’s Allowance or Jobseeker’s Benefit
  • signing on for credited contributions
  • living in a hospital, convalescent home or similar institution

If you are caring for more than one person, you will get a grant for each person cared for.

The Carer’s Support Grant is exempt from income tax, PRSI and USC.

 

County Breakdown of Carer’s Support Grant Recipients:

County Number of Recipients
CARLOW              1,983
CAVAN               2,061
CLARE               2,937
CORK                15,043
DONEGAL             5,240
DUBLIN              27,796
GALWAY              6,382
KERRY               4,289
KILDARE              5,092
KILKENNY            2,321
LAOIS               2,399
LEITRIM             984
LIMERICK            6,732
LONGFORD            1,470
LOUTH               3,860
MAYO                3,814
MEATH               4,349
MONAGHAN            1,541
OFFALY              2,789
ROSCOMMON           2,049
SLIGO               1,751
TIPPERARY           5,433
WATERFORD           3,278
WESTMEATH           2,883
WEXFORD             4,991
WICKLOW             3,577
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five members of Hezbollah accused of Sean Rooney’s murder in Lebanon

1 June 2023
GSOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

GSOC Chair tells Oireachtas Committee they need more resources

1 June 2023
belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry in February extradited to face drug charges in Dublin

1 June 2023
simi logo
News, Top Stories

1,564 new cars registered in Donegal between January and May

1 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Five members of Hezbollah accused of Sean Rooney’s murder in Lebanon

1 June 2023
GSOC
News, Audio, Top Stories

GSOC Chair tells Oireachtas Committee they need more resources

1 June 2023
belfastrowncourt
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Derry in February extradited to face drug charges in Dublin

1 June 2023
simi logo
News, Top Stories

1,564 new cars registered in Donegal between January and May

1 June 2023
carers support app
News, Top Stories

5,240 carers in Donegal receiving annual payment of €1,850 in 2023

1 June 2023
Pearse Trolleys
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of worsening hospital overcrowding

1 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube