Bonagee United Ladies have been Drawn away to Sligo Rover’s in the Women’s F.A.I. CUP 1st round with the ties to be played on week ending Sunday, August 27

2023 Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup – First Round

Treaty United v Peamount United

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths

Sligo Rovers v Bonagee United

Shamrock Rovers v Killester Donnycarney

Terenure Rangers v Cork City

Cabinteely v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Galway United

*Shelbourne received a bye to the quarter-finals