Review recommends Donegal GAA to appoint Head of Operations

A Croke Park delegation met with the County Board and the clubs yesterday evening to reveal their recommendations following a review into various matters within Donegal GAA.

Headed up by the Director General Tom Ryan and Ulster President Ciaran McLaughlin, the meeting was informed of restructuring on a number of fronts.

Highland Radio Sport understands, Croke Park will be overseeing the implementation of the recommendations over a period of time, with a Head of Operations to be appointed to oversee coaching, finance,fundraising and governance.

A new committee is to be step up to run and oversee the workings The Academy, which was the focal point in a major fall out between Karl Lacey and board members.

The board has been advised to change their process for the selection of managers, something they were criticised heavily for after the appointment of Paddy Carr.

The full report will be released to the clubs later today.

