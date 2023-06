A Donegal Deputy says the root causes of crime must be addressed.

While welcoming legislation to make recruiting a child to commit a crime an offense, Deputy Thomas Pringle says the rise in the involvement of young people in crime is very concerning.

Figures show 400 drug offences were committed by children and adolescents in 2016, that has increased significantly to 1,000 in 2020.

Deputy Pringle told the Dail that bringing forward legislation is nowhere near enough to tackle the matter: