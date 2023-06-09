Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Planning granted for construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in first quarter of 2023

Planning permission was granted for the construction of 122 new dwellings in Donegal in the first quarter of this year.

According to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office, 119 new house units and 52 apartments got the go ahead.

Planning permission was also given to 70 extensions, 31 building alterations and conversions and 81 other projects in the county.

Nationally, there was a 37.8% increase in the number of homes receiving planning permission in the first quarter of the year.

Over 11,600 were approved, compared to just under 8,500 in the same period last year.

You can view the full report here

