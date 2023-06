Cruinniú na nÓg, kicks off it’s programme of events today.

Organised locally by Donegal County Council’s Culture & Creativity team, it aims to provide children and young people with free opportunities for making and doing.

This year marks the 6th that the event has been held in Donegal.

Events taking place today include pottery, music, art galleries and story telling and are located right around Donegal.

Find out more here.