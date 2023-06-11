All County League Results 10th & 11th June 2023

Division 1
Cloughaneely 1-13 V Gaoth Dobhair 1-13
Malin 1-11 V Naomh Conaill 1-14
Downings 0-11 V St Michael’s 1-11
Aodh Ruadh BS 1-15 V Killybegs 0-05
Bundoran 0-11 V MacCumhaill 1-14
Kilcar 2-06 V St Eunans 0-12
Division 2
Four Masters 2-06 V Noamh Bríd 1-05
Letterkenny Gaels V Ardara 2-21
Buncrana 0-11 V Naomh Columba 0-11
Fanad Gaels 1-13 V Milford 0-11
Glenswilly 0-14 V Dungloe 0-10
Termon 2-08 V Red Hughs 0-08
Division 3
Urris 0-06 V St Naul’s 2-11
Moville 1-12 V N Pádraig Muff 6-08
Carndonagh 1-09 V Na Rossa 1-10
St Eunan’s 1-05 V Convoy 0-14
Noamh Ultan 2-20 V Naomh Colmcillie 0-09
Robert Emmets 0-11 V N Pádraig Lifford 1-12