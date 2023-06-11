Arranmore RNLI launched in response to reports of missing kayakers

Arranmore RNLI responded to two reports of missing kayakers in Donegal yesterday.

The lifeboat crew were first launched just before 10.45am yesterday morning to reports of a missing kayaker off Glen Head coast.

Just minutes into the launch the crew were informed that the kayaker had been found and were then tasked to the Portnoo area after receiving a report of another missing kayaker.

On arrival, the crew mapped out a search area and located the kayaker just off Dawross Head.

Nora Flanagan Arranmore RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer says it is vital that people respect the water at all times: