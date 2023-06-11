Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bunbeg Coast Guard tasked to five incidents yesterday

It was an extremely busy day yesterday for the Bunbeg Coast Guard who responded to a total of five incidents.

They were first tasked by the Malin Head Coast Guard shortly after 11am following reports of an overdue kayaker in the Rosbeg/Portnoo area which also involved the Arranmore RNLI, Rescue 118 helicopter and the Killybegs Coast Guard Unit.

The missing kayaker was located just off Dawross Head.

The Bunbeg Coast Guard then came across a small vessel in difficulty. They were then tasked shortly before 3pm to a vessel aground on Bunbeg Channel. The vessel was secured and the crew transported back to Bunbeg Harbour.

The rescue service were then tasked shortly before 5pm alongside the Rescue 118 helicopter to three people cut off by the tide at Gweebara Bay. The operation was stood down after the R118 located the three people and stood by until they safely made it to shore.

Finally, the Bunbeg Coast Guard was alerted just before 10pm last night to reports of a kayaker in difficulty in the Gweedore Bay Area. Upon arrival to the scene, kayak shaped debris was found in the water.

It was recovered and the team returned to base.

