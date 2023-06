There are calls for greater transparency over budget overruns in the HSE.

It comes amid revelations that spending on health is already in trouble for 2023 – with a senior HSE executive resigning after his concerns apparently fell on deaf ears.

It’s now believed there’s a two-billion euro budget deficit for the year ahead.

Social Democrat’s spokesperson on health, Roisin Shortall, says the Minister urgently needs to clarify the situation: