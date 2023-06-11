Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Donegal Fire Service launch campaign to mark Fire Safety Week

The Donegal Fire Service has launched a campaign to mark Fire Safety Week.

In a series of social media videos members of the local service have been highlighting how to minimise the risk of the fire at home.

It includes keeping stove doors closed, getting chimneys cleaned annually, not overloading plug sockets and not leaving candles unattended or burning near flammable materials.

They too are warning against the use of uncertified phone charges with a rise in fires caused by charges being placed on beds.

They have issued this advice also in relation to smoke alarms:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Main Convoy to Raphoe road closed following crash

11 June 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert students urged to take time out ahead of another exam week

11 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temperatures as high as 27 degrees expected next week

11 June 2023
Irish Army 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

11 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Main Convoy to Raphoe road closed following crash

11 June 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert students urged to take time out ahead of another exam week

11 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temperatures as high as 27 degrees expected next week

11 June 2023
Irish Army 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

11 June 2023
damien english
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister English will not be investigated by SIPO

11 June 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for greater transparency over HSE budget overruns

11 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube