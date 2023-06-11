Donegal Fire Service launch campaign to mark Fire Safety Week

The Donegal Fire Service has launched a campaign to mark Fire Safety Week.

In a series of social media videos members of the local service have been highlighting how to minimise the risk of the fire at home.

It includes keeping stove doors closed, getting chimneys cleaned annually, not overloading plug sockets and not leaving candles unattended or burning near flammable materials.

They too are warning against the use of uncertified phone charges with a rise in fires caused by charges being placed on beds.

They have issued this advice also in relation to smoke alarms: