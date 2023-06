It was yet another busy weekend for Donegal athletes.

Liam Bradley, Mark McLucas, and Pauric McKinney won the National over 50s team championships in Dublin.

Also on Sunday Philip McHugh of Letterkenny AC claimed victory in the Lifford/Strabane half marathon with City of Derry Spartan’s Catherine Whoriskey winning the ladies section.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap..