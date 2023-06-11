Phillip McHugh wins Strabane/Lifford Half Marathon

Philip McHugh of Letterkenny AC claimed victory in the Strabane/Lifford Half Marathon this morning in a time of one hour 15 minutes and 29 seconds.

Stephen Duncan of Omagh Harriers was the second man home and was just 40 seconds behind McHugh with

Matthew McCoombe of North Belfast Harriers finished in third in a time of one hour 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

City of Derry Spartan’s Catherine Whoriskey was the first woman home in a time of one hour 18 minutes and 24 seconds.

Claire McGuigan of Letterkenny AC finished in second in one hour, 19 minutes and 28 seconds with Helen McCready finishing third.

You can view the full list of finishers via the link below:

https://myrunresults.com/events/strabane_lifford_half_marathon_2023/4863/results?fbclid=IwAR3QzrrqjSvhIqKKOyiN_H8NGjmNZGmJxohJ-nYIr3Z7JO9Aoq-BpgFZFoc