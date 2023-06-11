Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Wave and Wind Energy Researchers to travel to Donegal next week

Wave and Wind Energy Researchers are due to visit Donegal next week.

They’re travelling to Malin Head where people are being invited to attend where discussions will take place on a new offshore wind turbine design and wave energy.

On Thursday, researchers from UCC’s Environmental Research Institute and from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland will be in Malin Head to host a Wave and Wind Energy Day at the Malin Head Community Hall.

As part of the event, marine renewable energy innovative technologies will be explored and members of the public will be asked about the risks which concern them most regarding community owned land-based windfarms.

It will commence with short presentations on MRE innovations focusing on a new offshore wind turbine design and then move into a broader discussion about wave energy in general.

Later, Peter Deeney, who spent 18 years in Malin Head, will explore and gather views on the risks encountered by communities as they contemplate investing in land-based windfarms.

