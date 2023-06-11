Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

The Women of Honour group is renewing its call for a tribunal to investigate allegations of bullying and sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.

The group has today set out its terms of reference for such an inquiry, and will meet both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste tomorrow.

The Women of Honour have long-campaigned for allegations of abuse of female and younger soldiers to be addressed – and say a recent independent review was inadequate.

Retired Army Captain and spokesperson for the group, Diane Byrne says any investigation must be transparent: