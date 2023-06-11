Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

The Women of Honour group is renewing its call for a tribunal to investigate allegations of bullying and sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.

The group has today set out its terms of reference for such an inquiry, and will meet both the Taoiseach and Tánaiste tomorrow.

The Women of Honour have long-campaigned for allegations of abuse of female and younger soldiers to be addressed – and say a recent independent review was inadequate.

Retired Army Captain and spokesperson for the group, Diane Byrne says any investigation must be transparent:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Main Convoy to Raphoe road closed following crash

11 June 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert students urged to take time out ahead of another exam week

11 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temperatures as high as 27 degrees expected next week

11 June 2023
Irish Army 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

11 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Garda1
News, Top Stories

Main Convoy to Raphoe road closed following crash

11 June 2023
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

Leaving Cert students urged to take time out ahead of another exam week

11 June 2023
Sun
News, Audio, Top Stories

Temperatures as high as 27 degrees expected next week

11 June 2023
Irish Army 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Women of Honour renewing call for tribunal into bullying and sexual abuse allegations

11 June 2023
damien english
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister English will not be investigated by SIPO

11 June 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for greater transparency over HSE budget overruns

11 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube