Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

Our first guest on today’s programme is Catherine. Catherine is a wheelchair user and talks to Greg about access issues. Cllr Donal Coyle is looking for yellow boxes at a couple of Letterkenny Roundabouts and we hear of a study on peoples attitudes to media:

Lewis Boyle is the youngest elected representative in Northern Ireland and is sitting his A levels, he chats to Greg and later we have another lucky winner of the daily quiz. Also in this hour we pay tribute to Christy Dignam and are joined by Ombudsman Ger Deering:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on MS and Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio to preview the ‘Business Matters’ pod:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Coleman Legal
News, Top Stories

Coleman Legal case hits 2000 participants

14 June 2023
european parliament
News, Audio, Top Stories

McConalogue confident Nature Restoration Law can be achieved

14 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 June 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann repairing two burst mains in South Inishowen and one in Letterkenny

14 June 2023
Garda Exterior
Top Stories, News

Seven men arrested during major garda operation in Galway and Mayo

14 June 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Playback Podcast, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 149 – Fionnuala Rabbitt & Mary Lou McDonald

14 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube