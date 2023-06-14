Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast bellow!

Our first guest on today’s programme is Catherine. Catherine is a wheelchair user and talks to Greg about access issues. Cllr Donal Coyle is looking for yellow boxes at a couple of Letterkenny Roundabouts and we hear of a study on peoples attitudes to media:

Lewis Boyle is the youngest elected representative in Northern Ireland and is sitting his A levels, he chats to Greg and later we have another lucky winner of the daily quiz. Also in this hour we pay tribute to Christy Dignam and are joined by Ombudsman Ger Deering:

‘Wellness Wednesday’ focusses on MS and Ciaran O’Donnell is in studio to preview the ‘Business Matters’ pod: