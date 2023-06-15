Council must rebuild relations with residents associations – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor has claimed the spirit of cooperation between the council and residents associations has been lost in the 10 years since the town council was abolished.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle was speaking after being told that the council did not have the wherewithal to support residents and the local Tidy Towns committee in replacing the copings on a wall at Circular Road.

Cllr McMonagle says he and other members will use their own funds to support that work, but in the wider context, a discussion is needed on the council’s relationship with residents and community groups………