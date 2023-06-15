Ireland draw in Spain but McColgan sent off

The Ireland Amatuer side equalised late on to draw their last UEFA Regions’ Cup fixture 1-1 with Bosnian opposition in Zenica-Doboj on Wednesday night in Galicia.

Cockhill Celtics Lee McColgan came close to scoring in the game only for his effort to skim the post.

McColgan however, would then be mysteriously sent off at the start of the second half.

It looked like the Inishowen man was fouled but the referee sent him off instead of his Bosnian counterpart.

The draw was Ireland first point of the competition.

Bonagee United’s Jack Parke who played in the previous game was an used sub.