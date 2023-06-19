Gardai praise ‘compliance and co-operation’ of rally attendees

Gardai have been praising those who complied and co-operated with them over Donegal Rally weekend.

Huge crowds flocked to the county for the annual event with a major policing operation in place for the duration.

Between Friday and Sunday, 88 arrests were made. Over half were for public order offences, 27 for road traffic, dangerous driving or intoxicated driving offences. The remainder were criminal damage, drugs and assault related. No major incidents have been reported.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle says given the volume of people in the locality over the past three days it was a positive weekend: