Recap the 2023 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally

2023 Donegal International Rally winners, Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan. Photo Kevin Shields.

Derry’s Callum Devine says winning the Donegal International Rally is a dream come true.

Devine and his co-driver Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry emerged as the winners on Sunday in their VW Polo GTi R5 after three wonderful days of rallying over 20 stages.

British Rally Championship winner Matt Edwards finished second in another Polo, 55.5 seconds behind, with David Moynihan as co-driver.

Former winner Sam Moffett, with Keith Moriarty as co-driver, finished third, in a Hyundai.

In the battle for the two-wheel drive honours, Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore defended their title in the Darrian T90, finishing tenth overall and comfortably ahead of Damian Tourish and Domahnaill McAlaney in an Escort.

Recap the rally on the links below:

Donegal Rally: Reaction from Drivers & Co Drivers as Rally comes to a close

Callum Devine wins Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally- Wrap & Reaction

 

Motor Show Pic
News, Top Stories

Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in January 2024

19 June 2023
FRANCE-WATER
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Buncrana

19 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 June 2023
garda checkpoint
Top Stories, News

Appeal for information after Garda motorcyclist injured in Donegal Town crash

19 June 2023
