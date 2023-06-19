Recap the 2023 Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally

Derry’s Callum Devine says winning the Donegal International Rally is a dream come true.

Devine and his co-driver Noel O’Sullivan from Kerry emerged as the winners on Sunday in their VW Polo GTi R5 after three wonderful days of rallying over 20 stages.

British Rally Championship winner Matt Edwards finished second in another Polo, 55.5 seconds behind, with David Moynihan as co-driver.

Former winner Sam Moffett, with Keith Moriarty as co-driver, finished third, in a Hyundai.

In the battle for the two-wheel drive honours, Donegal’s Kevin Gallagher and Ryan Moore defended their title in the Darrian T90, finishing tenth overall and comfortably ahead of Damian Tourish and Domahnaill McAlaney in an Escort.

Recap the rally on the links below: