UPSKILL with Shane Walsh in Donegal

Galway Senior Footballer Shane Walsh is taking a hugely exciting project called UPSKILL to Donegal this Summer.

The All-Star Award winner is inviting teenagers between the ages of 13 -16 years of age to sign up for the camp at St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny which starts on the July 10th.

“UPSKILL camps will cover all facets of football giving our budding young footballer’s the ideal environment and necessary tools to reach their full potential,” said Shane.

The UPSKILL camps are aimed at young people who are not within the age of other camps but still want to further develop their football skills. The upskillers will be given a unique opportunity to learn from expert coaches as well as from inter-county footballers. The talented coaches will offer a well-structured, hands on, action packed 4-day program with guaranteed fun throughout and a lot more. ​

“As a PE Teacher I am passionate about this age group and know firsthand the importance of building connections on and off the ball. UPSKILL camps are also a great opportunity to make new friends from other GAA clubs, develop interpersonal skills and learn the importance of team work,” added Shane.

The camp will take place from Monday to Thursday from 10am – 1pm with a full kit provided including a signed Shane Walsh jersey which has been designed especially for the project.

For more information and to sign up for any of the camps this Summer simply log onto www.upskillcamps.ie

Listen back below to Shane Walsh on this week’s Brendan Devenney Show.

DL Debate – Aaron Kernan, Dessie Mone & Shane Walsh

