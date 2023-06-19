Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

One of Ireland’s leading vasectomy experts says men in Donegal could lose out as a result of planned cutbacks in community family planning services.

Dr John O’Keefe says from the 20th of August, a national vasectomy services contract, which entitles anyone holding a General Medical Services will end, and that will severely restrict the access of men from Donegal to publicly funded services.

He says the implementation of a new geographically limited HSE GMS Contract for public vasectomy services will effectively remove the service for patients in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, West Wicklow, Southwest Dublin, and North Dublin.

Dr O’Keefe says other than going private, the alternative is going through the hospital system, but the waiting times are considerable.

He says at present, over 10 men from Donegal avail of the service….……

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

67 year old Donegal man given 15 years in jail for rape and sexual abuse of four girls

19 June 2023
Vasectomydotie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

19 June 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

€6.4 million Inishowen Lotto winner has made contact with National Lottery HQ

19 June 2023
Motor Show Pic
News, Top Stories

Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in October

19 June 2023
Advertisement

Related News

central criminal court
News, Top Stories

67 year old Donegal man given 15 years in jail for rape and sexual abuse of four girls

19 June 2023
Vasectomydotie
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

19 June 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

€6.4 million Inishowen Lotto winner has made contact with National Lottery HQ

19 June 2023
Motor Show Pic
News, Top Stories

Major Motor Show to take place in Letterkenny in October

19 June 2023
FRANCE-WATER
News, Top Stories

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Buncrana

19 June 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 June 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube