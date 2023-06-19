Vasectomy expert says new HSE contract will severely restrict access for men in Donegal

One of Ireland’s leading vasectomy experts says men in Donegal could lose out as a result of planned cutbacks in community family planning services.

Dr John O’Keefe says from the 20th of August, a national vasectomy services contract, which entitles anyone holding a General Medical Services will end, and that will severely restrict the access of men from Donegal to publicly funded services.

He says the implementation of a new geographically limited HSE GMS Contract for public vasectomy services will effectively remove the service for patients in Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Kildare, West Wicklow, Southwest Dublin, and North Dublin.

Dr O’Keefe says other than going private, the alternative is going through the hospital system, but the waiting times are considerable.

He says at present, over 10 men from Donegal avail of the service….……