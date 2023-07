Family Carers Ireland is calling on the Government to overhaul the Carer’s Allowance Scheme.

The weekly payment is paid to full-time carers and is means-tested.

The organisation is launching its pre-budget submission today, and will address the many challenges facing family carers.

Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy at Family Carers Ireland, says the weekly payment needs to be increased to three hundred and 25 euro per week……