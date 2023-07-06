Derry and Monaghan clash for All Ireland Minor crown – Derry Boss Damian McErlain

The Derry minor footballers will look to take an All Ireland title on Sunday afternoon when they clash with Monaghan in an all Ulster final at the Athletics Grounds in Armagh.

Derry football is on high with the seniors into the semi-finals and now the minors are looking for a sixth title and the first since 2020.

The man in charge of the Oak Leaf side is Damian McErlain who guided Derry to the 2017 final only to lose to Kerry in the final.

This time around, Monaghan stand in their way, a side they will meet for the fourth time this year.

It’s been a busy season for Derry and the Derry Manager has been telling Michael McMullan they are always looking to improve, even going into a big final: