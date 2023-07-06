Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Man shot in the leg in Derry

A man in his 20s has been shot in the leg in Derry.

Police say at round 11.05 last night, they received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

Police and Ambulance Service personnel went to the scene , and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

In a statement, police say this shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights, and there is no justification for this type of attack.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are urging  anyone who was in the area at the time,  or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023
ESB worker
News, Top Stories

Moville hit by power outage

6 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 July 2023
council blocks
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council will implement enhanced defective block scheme on Monday July 10th

6 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man shot in the leg in Derry

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube