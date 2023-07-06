Man shot in the leg in Derry

A man in his 20s has been shot in the leg in Derry.

Police say at round 11.05 last night, they received a report that a number of masked men entered a flat in the Drumcliff Avenue area of the city and shot a man once in the leg.

Police and Ambulance Service personnel went to the scene , and the injured party, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

In a statement, police say this shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights, and there is no justification for this type of attack.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are urging anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference 2118 of 05/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.