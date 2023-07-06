Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
More calls for Garda Commissioner to sanction additional Garda resources for Donegal

The Garda Commissioner is coming under mounting pressure to provide additional resources for Gardai in Donegal.

The Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District says people particularly in West Donegal fear the fallout of the potential closure of Garda stations in the county.

Drew Harris during a visited to Donegal earlier this year said he would take concerns around the number of gardai on the ground in Donegal and lack of vehicles available to them on board.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says policing in the county cannot continue with the current level of resourcing:

