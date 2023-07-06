Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After looking at the front pages we chat to Senator Marie Sherlock on the latest developments in the RTE pay scandal. Roisin Gallagher also joins Greg to discuss a presentation on defective concrete, and what roles the banks need to play, at at an Oireachtas Committee meeting yesterday:

 Deputy Peadar Tóibín expresses his concerns over the large number of people who are long term holders of learner driver permits, we hear of a new documentary call ‘Under the kitchen sink’ and there concerns that a cut in funding will seriously impact the workings of the Ryan McBride Foundation:

Listener May recounts the experience of her child consuming a poison that caused serious damage and his road to recovery, we are in the garden with Paul and later there is live music from ‘Dirt Tax’:

