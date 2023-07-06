Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

Police in Derry are on the hunt for two men who fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle today.

A grey Volvo XC90 which was stolen from the Belmont Park area of Derry on Monday has been recovered from the Creggan Road area this morning.

This morning, a police patrol located the stolen vehicle being driven on the Glendermott Road driving in the direction of Drumahoe.

Officers proceeded to follow the car at a safe distance, as it was driven to Drumahoe and back into the city.

The Volvo was subsequently involved in a collision on the Creggan Road and the two male occupants are believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Police say efforts are ongoing to locate the pair.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to come forward.

Police also say they are aware that the vehicle may have been involved in other collisions and are asking anyone who might have been affected to contact them.