Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

Police in Derry are on the hunt for two men who fled the scene of a crash involving a stolen vehicle today.

A grey Volvo XC90 which was stolen from the Belmont Park area of Derry on Monday has been recovered from the Creggan Road area this morning.

This morning, a police patrol located the stolen vehicle being driven on the Glendermott Road driving in the direction of Drumahoe.

Officers proceeded to follow the car at a safe distance, as it was driven to Drumahoe and back into the city.

The Volvo was subsequently involved in a collision on the Creggan Road and the two male occupants are believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Police say efforts are ongoing to locate the pair.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage is asked to come forward.

Police also say they are aware that the vehicle may have been involved in other collisions and are asking anyone who might have been affected to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 6th

6 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

6 July 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Child pornography scam doing the rounds

6 July 2023
lyme-disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Infectious disease consultant warns of almost 2,000 cases of Lyme disease annually in Ireland

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 6th

6 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

6 July 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Child pornography scam doing the rounds

6 July 2023
lyme-disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Infectious disease consultant warns of almost 2,000 cases of Lyme disease annually in Ireland

6 July 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube