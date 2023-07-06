Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Ruaidhri Higgins sticking with Derry City

 

Ruaidhrí Higgins will remain in charge of Derry City and will not be moving to Barnsley.

The English League One side have instead appointed former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins as their new boss.

Higgins will be in the dugout when his side entertain Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division tomorrow night.

The Limavady man addressed the situation when he met with the media following the signing of Danny Mullin.

The Derry boss told Kevin McLaughlin he is fully committed to job in hand at Derry:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 6th

6 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

6 July 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Child pornography scam doing the rounds

6 July 2023
lyme-disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Infectious disease consultant warns of almost 2,000 cases of Lyme disease annually in Ireland

6 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 6th

6 July 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry on hunt for two men who fled scene of crash involving stolen vehicle

6 July 2023
Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Child pornography scam doing the rounds

6 July 2023
lyme-disease
News, Audio, Top Stories

Infectious disease consultant warns of almost 2,000 cases of Lyme disease annually in Ireland

6 July 2023
John Caldwell 1
News, Top Stories

Three more arrests in Caldwell investigation

6 July 2023
St Angela's College
News, Top Stories

Order signed to allow St Angela’s College in Sligo become part of ATU

6 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube