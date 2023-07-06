Ruaidhri Higgins sticking with Derry City

Ruaidhrí Higgins will remain in charge of Derry City and will not be moving to Barnsley.

The English League One side have instead appointed former Sheffield United defender Neill Collins as their new boss.

Higgins will be in the dugout when his side entertain Sligo Rovers in the Premier Division tomorrow night.

The Limavady man addressed the situation when he met with the media following the signing of Danny Mullin.

The Derry boss told Kevin McLaughlin he is fully committed to job in hand at Derry: