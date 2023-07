The group represent victims of abuse in the Defence Forces has rejected the terms of reference for an inquiry into what’s been described as a culture of bullying and abuse.

Women of Honour is criticising what they say is Tánaiste Michael Martin’s decision to ram through what they claim are flawed terms of reference, which they will be opposing when they meet him later today.

Retired Army Captain Diane Byrne says the terms of reference as proposed by the government don’t go far enough………….