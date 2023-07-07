Allstate MD to meet with representatives in West Tyrone amid speculation of imminent job losses

Allstate’s Managing Director has agreed to meet senior public representatives in Strabane for discussions on the future of the company in the area, amid speculation that a redundancy announcement may be in the offing.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley and MLA Maolíosa Mc Hugh sought the meeting seeking clarification about Allstate’s plans.

There were job losses across the global company three years ago, but operations in Strabane, Derry and Belfast were spared.

However last November’s announcement by the company that is was to relinquish the lease on its premises at Orchard Road in Strabane and adopt a ‘work from home model’ for the majority of its workforce reignited concerns led to concerns.

Maoliosa Mc Hugh says clarity is vital………….