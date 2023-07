Concern’s been expressed at the presence of potentially toxic algae on beaches in Derry, with swimming bans in place at Castlerock and Portstewart.

East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald is urging people to follow the guidance of the RNLI and stay out of the water.

She’s written to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the NI Environment Agency asking what they’re doing to investigate the causes.