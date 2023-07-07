Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry club championship draw finalised – see the details

The make-up of the group stages of the 2023 Derry Club Championships has been finalised.

Teams will be in two groups, and will play in a round robin series with the first matches on August 6th.

In the senior football championship, the draw is as follows.

Group A: Glen, Lavey, Dungiven, Swatragh, Ballinascreen, Coleraine, Bellaghy

Group B: Slaughtneil, Newbridge, Ballinderry, Magherafelt, Kilrea, Loup, Steelstown.

More details of the various junior, intermediate and senior draws (including hurling) are on the Derry GAA website:

https://derrygaa.ie/2023-club-championship-group-stages/

