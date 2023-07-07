Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Gardai issue advice for holidaymakers

Gardai in Donegal have issued crime prevention advice for anyone heading on holidays.

They say cash and jewellery remains the most sought-after items for burglars.

Gardai are urging holiday makers to ask a trusted neighbour to keep an eye on your property and if possible leave a car in the driveway to give the impression that someone is at home and ensure it is locked with no valuables inside.

Homeowners are advised also to cancel deliveries such as milk, ask someone to collect your post, lock away wheelie bins, ladders and other tools that could be used to climb on or force entry, keep your garden tidy, and if you’re away for a prolonged period ask someone to cut your grass.

People are also being urged to secure their garden shed, consider marking high value items with Eircodes or other property marking system.

Gardai are warning that cash and Jewellery remain the targeted items. Homeowners are advised to not keep large amounts of cash at home, take jewellery with you or invest in a good quality safe.

They are asking people to consider installing a video doorbell and to not post photos or other details of your holiday online.

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday July 6th

6 July 2023

