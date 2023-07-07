Donegal players on the bench as Ireland lose to France in front of record crowd

The Republic of Ireland women’s team were beaten 3-0 by France in front of a record crowd of 7,633 for a women’s game at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night in their final game before departing for the World Cup in Australia.

Donegal’s Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett were both unused substitutes.

Skipper Katie McCabe was forced off with an ankle problem half-an-hour into the game but her injury is not as bad as first feared.

Ireland’s final warm-up match will come behind closed doors against Colombia in Brisbane next Friday.

Despite the defeat, manager Vera Pauw took the positives out of the night.