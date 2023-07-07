Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Donegal players on the bench as Ireland lose to France in front of record crowd

The Republic of Ireland women’s team were beaten 3-0 by France in front of a record crowd of 7,633 for a women’s game at Tallaght Stadium on Thursday night in their final game before departing for the World Cup in Australia.

Donegal’s Ciara Grant and Amber Barrett were both unused substitutes.

Skipper Katie McCabe was forced off with an ankle problem half-an-hour into the game but her injury is not as bad as first feared.

Ireland’s final warm-up match will come behind closed doors against Colombia in Brisbane next Friday.

Despite the defeat, manager Vera Pauw took the positives out of the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

pod ntn
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn outlines how his party in government would meet 100% redress commitment

7 July 2023
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to begin work on pipe replacement in Liscooley and Castlefinn

7 July 2023
CLAR-SA-CHARR
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Clár sa Charr le Colm & Sophie

7 July 2023
Get Rare Aware_Oireachtas Briefing_28.06.23
News

New staffing roles essential to bring Ireland’s genetic services in line with international peers, campaigners warn Donegal Oireachtas members

7 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

pod ntn
News, Audio, Top Stories

MacLochlainn outlines how his party in government would meet 100% redress commitment

7 July 2023
irish water pipes new
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to begin work on pipe replacement in Liscooley and Castlefinn

7 July 2023
CLAR-SA-CHARR
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Clár sa Charr le Colm & Sophie

7 July 2023
Get Rare Aware_Oireachtas Briefing_28.06.23
News

New staffing roles essential to bring Ireland’s genetic services in line with international peers, campaigners warn Donegal Oireachtas members

7 July 2023
o baoighail 2
News, Top Stories

Writer Padraig O’Baoighill honoured by Donegal County Council

7 July 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Three men due in court in Derry in connection with DCI Caldwell attack

7 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube