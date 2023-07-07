Four degree courses to be rolled out in North West and West in new pathway to higher education

Four degree courses will be introduced in the North West and West under a new access route to third-level education.

They are apart of 23 new courses across Ireland which will be available to students from this September.

It will allow undergraduate students to obtain a university degree outside the CAO points-based system.

The Atlantic Technological University with Education and Training Board is rolling out the courses in the region.

Students will have the chance to complete a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Laboratory Science, Bachelor of Business (Honours) in Business, Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sustainable Engineering Technologies and Tertiary Access Route into Bachelor of Science (Honours) in General Nursing.

Students will begin their studies at a further education provider before completing their course at higher education colleges.