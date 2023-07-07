FT Report & Reaction: Derry City 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City have defeated Sligo Rovers 2-1 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Friday night.

Martin Holmes has the full time report…

Leaders Shamrock Rovers dropped two points tonight after drawing 0-0 against Drogheda and second place St Patricks Athletic also missed out on all 3 points after it ended 1-1 vs Cork City.

Tonight’s results keeps The Candystripes in third position but they are level on 43 points with St Pats only behind on goal difference.

Derry City manager Ruadhri Higgins thought tonight’s result was a “brilliant victory”…