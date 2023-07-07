Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
MacLochlainn outlines how his party in government would meet 100% redress commitment

A Donegal Sinn Fein TD has outlined the approach his part would take on Defective Block redress if they were leading the government.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the enhanced scheme published this week is 80% there, and would he believes be even closer if the government had accepted amendments which were proposed on behalf of homeowners when the legislation underlying the scheme was going through the Oireachtas a year ago.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy MacLochlainn said the current scheme is a grant scheme rather than a redress scheme, which marks it as different from the Pyrite and Defective Apartmernt schemes which do offer 100% redress.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the first step must be bringing those three schemes together under one umbrella…….

