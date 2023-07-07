Man arrested after stabbing at Under 16s GAA match in Cookstown

A man has been arrested after a stabbing at an under 16’s GAA match in Co. Tyrone.

It happened last night in Cookstown as teenage players were on the field.

The alleged stabbing happened during an under-16 Championship semi-final between Cookstown Fr Rocks and Fintona Pearses.

Its understood one man attacked another with a knife… both received stab wounds in the incident which unfolded in front of spectators including young children.

One man was treated at the scene with other was was taken away by ambulance.

Video footage shot by a spectator at the game shows one man being detained and led away by police.

Cookstown GFC says it is now supporting children and young people “who witnessed this disturbing and very serious incident”.

While Tyrone GAA says its thoughts are with all of those impacted