Renewed appeal for death of Milford man ten years ago

There’s a renewed Garda appeal over the death of a man in Milford ten years ago.

Gardaí believe 50 year old Kieran Callaghan was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, Churchill between the 5th and 7th July 2013.

He was was last seen in the vicinity of Churchill at around 6pm on Friday 5th July that year.

Kieran’s body was found by a family member at his home at around 1.30pm on Sunday 7th July, 2013.

An intensive Garda investigation has been carried out to date and is still live, and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.