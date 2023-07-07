Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Renewed appeal for death of Milford man ten years ago

There’s a renewed Garda appeal over the death of a man in Milford ten years ago.
Gardaí believe 50 year old Kieran Callaghan was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, Churchill between the 5th and 7th July 2013.
He was was last seen in the vicinity of Churchill at around 6pm on Friday 5th July that year.
Kieran’s body was found by a family member at his home at around 1.30pm on Sunday 7th July, 2013.
An intensive Garda investigation has been carried out to date and is still live, and they are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardai incident
News, Top Stories

Renewed appeal for death of Milford man ten years ago

7 July 2023
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

Four degree courses to be rolled out in North West and West in new pathway to higher education

7 July 2023
kitchen tap
News, Top Stories

Water outage notice issued for South Donegal

7 July 2023
intreo letterkenny
News, Top Stories

10% increase in number signing on Live Register in Donegal

7 July 2023
Advertisement

