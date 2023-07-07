Uisce Eireann to begin work on pipe replacement in Liscooley and Castlefinn

Uisce Eireann is to begin work next week on a project to replace 4.3km of old water mains in the Liscooley and Castlefinn areas.

Uisce Éireann to deliver new pipeline for Castlefinn community before festive season

7 July, 2023: It’s all systems go for East Donegal with works to replace 4.3km of old water mains in the Liscooley and Castlefinn areas to begin next week.

Uisce Éireann, working with Donegal County Council, expects to have crews on the ground within days as they remove the old pipework to ensure a better quality of water for customers.

Almost 3.4km of new mains will be laid along the N15 from Liscooley to Castlefinn and will include new pipework for Grahamsland Estate. Separately, almost another kilometre of mains will be replaced on the L-6224 Hill Head Road, Castlefinn – from N15/ hill head road junction to the Castlefinn service reservoir.

Uisce Éireann’s Networks Programme Manager Declan Cawley explained that the project will bring a plethora of benefits for customers in the area.

“Removing the old cast iron mains will not only improve the quality of water but it will reduce the amount of drinking water lost into the ground to leakage. Replacement of old mains also reduces the instances of bursts and water outages. Locals can look forward to a more secure and reliable supply.”

Farrans Construction will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with a completion date of September 2023 for the works on L-6224 Hill Head Road, Castlefinn and December 2023 for the works on N15 between Liscooley and Castlefinn.

In order to ensure the safe delivery of the essential works, traffic management in the form of traffic lights and a stop/go system will be in place along the N15 Liscooley to Castlefinn Road and along the L-6224 Hillhead Road. Locals can be assured that access will be maintained for local and emergency traffic.

The works may require some short-term water interruptions to the water supply, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

“We understand that this type of work is inconvenient, and our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local people. These works are essential for the area and the long-term benefits will far outweigh any short-term inconvenience. We thank the community for their patience and co-operation.”

This project forms part of Uisce Eireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme and will help us achieve our 2030 goal of a national leakage rate of 25%. The National Leakage Reduction team has made great strides since 2018 when the leakage rate stood at 46%.

Since 2018, Uisce Éireann has invested more than €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country through the delivery of the national Leakage Reduction Programme. We are investing a further €250 million every year up to the end of 2030 – fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

For more information on the national Leakage Reduction Programme, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks