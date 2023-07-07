Writer Padraig O’Baoighill honoured by Donegal County Council

Donegal writer, journalist and historian Pádraig Ó Baoighill has been honoured by Donegal County Council in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

Pádraig Ó Baoighill with two of his daughters Brid and Máire and Councillors Michael McClafferty, Noreen McGarvey and Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig

Council statement in full –

Donegal writer, journalist and historian Pádraig Ó Baoighill was honoured at a special reception in the Dungloe Public Service Centre last Friday afternoon in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

Pádraig Ó Baoighill is best known for the varied & extensive role that he played in the Gael Linn organisation throughout Ireland & also in Scotland. He also contributed to regular articles in Gaelic Magazines, the Irish Press newspaper & numerous Irish language media publications.

Pádraig was born in Rann na Feirste in 1932 & he attended Scoil Náisiúnta, Rann na Feirste, St Eunans College Letterkenny and University College Dublin.

The reception was hosted by the Glenties Municipal District of Donegal County Council and Cllr Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig as the event proposer and also as Cathaoirleach of Coiste na Gaeilge said he was delighted to be hosting the event in honour of Pádraig Ó Baoighill’s outstanding contribution as a writer, journalist and historian and in particular to acknowledge his enduring contribution to the Irish language.

“It is a great pleasure and honour for me coming from the same Gaeltacht community and being a close personal friend of Pádraig’s to be in a position to host this special event along with my colleagues in the Municipal District of Glenties to honour Pádraig’s extraordinary literary & cultural work and in particular his valuable contribution to the promotion & development of the Irish language and his work towards national unification. Pádraig has continued the wonderful tradition of writing in our native language building on the rich legacy of our heritage in the Rann na Feirste community.Pádraig was inspired to write in his own native dialect by Séamus & Seosamh Mac Grianna,Eoghan Ó Domhnaill, Niall Ó Domhnaill & Tadhg Ó Rabhartaigh. He has written numerous books and is renowned throughout the island of Ireland as a wonderful & distinguished writer” said Cllr Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig.

Other speakers at the event included Róise Ní Laifeartaigh (Donegal County Council), Réamonn Ó Ciaráin (Gael Linn), Seán Ó Murchadha (Conradh na Gaeilge) & Michaeline Ní Dhonnaile (Tánaiste Conradh na Gaeilge). Speaking at the reception, Pádraig Ó Baoighill thanked Clr Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig,Donegal County Council and members of the Municipal District of Glenties for hosting the reception in his honour. Pádraig stressed the importance of the continued preservation, promotion and development of the Irish language and he expressed gratitude to all those who supported and encouraged him throughout his life.

He referred to his love for the Donegal Gaeltacht & his intention to update a previous publication ‘Ó Ghleann Go Fánaid’ – Gaeltacht Thír Chonaill.

Pádraig Ó Baoighill was presented with a special scroll by the Cathaoirleach of the Glenties MD, Cllr McClafferty to mark the occasion of the reception. Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig also presented Pádraig with a painting of his beloved Rann na Feirste.