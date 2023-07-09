Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Photo of Taoiseach burned in Tyrone bonfire

A photo of the Taoiseach has been burned on a loyalist bonfire in the north.

The bonfire at Moygashel in Co. Tyrone first garnered attention last week when a boat was placed on top of the structure made from pallets which was several storey’s high.

Yesterday, during an early eleventh night celebration, a photo of the Taoiseach along with a tricolour and an enlarged mock copy of the Good Friday agreement with the words ‘null and void’ printed across it, were also placed on top of the boat.

The event, organised by the Moygashel Bonfire Association, was advertised as the ‘No Irish Sea Border Bonfire’.

Earlier in the day a family fun day was held and then at 10.30 last night the bonfire with the image of Leo Varadkar on top was set alight.

It’s been widely condemned.

Meanwhile today the annual Drumcree parade will take place in Portadown, on the 25th anniversary of it being prevented from completing its traditional route along the nationalist Garvaghy Road.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

motorbike
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist caught speeding at 159KPH in Newtowncunningham

9 July 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Possible water outtage for Ballyshannon amid planned plant interruption

9 July 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Near 30,000 healthcare workers assaulted in the past five years

9 July 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for government to voice opposition to deployment of cluster bombs in Ukraine

9 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

motorbike
News, Top Stories

Motorcyclist caught speeding at 159KPH in Newtowncunningham

9 July 2023
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Possible water outtage for Ballyshannon amid planned plant interruption

9 July 2023
Nurse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Near 30,000 healthcare workers assaulted in the past five years

9 July 2023
Ukraine Flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for government to voice opposition to deployment of cluster bombs in Ukraine

9 July 2023
bonfire
News, Top Stories

Photo of Taoiseach burned in Tyrone bonfire

9 July 2023
yellow july 09
News, Audio, Top Stories

Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Donegal this afternoon

9 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube