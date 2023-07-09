Photo of Taoiseach burned in Tyrone bonfire

A photo of the Taoiseach has been burned on a loyalist bonfire in the north.

The bonfire at Moygashel in Co. Tyrone first garnered attention last week when a boat was placed on top of the structure made from pallets which was several storey’s high.

Yesterday, during an early eleventh night celebration, a photo of the Taoiseach along with a tricolour and an enlarged mock copy of the Good Friday agreement with the words ‘null and void’ printed across it, were also placed on top of the boat.

The event, organised by the Moygashel Bonfire Association, was advertised as the ‘No Irish Sea Border Bonfire’.

Earlier in the day a family fun day was held and then at 10.30 last night the bonfire with the image of Leo Varadkar on top was set alight.

It’s been widely condemned.

Meanwhile today the annual Drumcree parade will take place in Portadown, on the 25th anniversary of it being prevented from completing its traditional route along the nationalist Garvaghy Road.