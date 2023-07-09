Traffic advice issued ahead of Letterkenny graveyard services this afternoon

Gardaí have issued a notice for local traffic diversions a head of graveyard services in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Old Leck graveyard service is at 3pm and the service at New Leck graveyard is at 4pm.

Gardaí are requesting that those who can, to please walk to the service.

A one way traffic system will be in place along Leck Road towards Cullion Crossroads for those who must drive.

Traffic approaching the graveyard from the Cullion Crossroads are asked to turn their cars for returning home before the service.

Meanwhile, all vehicular traffic approaching Leck graveyard from the Oldtown direction and parking along Leck Road, past Lismonaghan Hill Junction are also requested to park facing in the direction of Cullion Crossroads.

The graveyard gateways should be kept clear for access in case of an emergency.

Disabled parking will be available in the graveyard.