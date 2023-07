In motorcycling Kilmacrennan’s Rhys Irwin’s great form continues. He enjoyed his fourth successive podium at the weekend with a win in Supersport at the Bennets BSB in the UK. He is now 16 points shy of the lead in the championship, in a full grid of over 30 bikes.

Afterwards he said he was having the best year of his life.

Meanwhile, Richard Kerr finished 4th in superstock race at Snetterton.