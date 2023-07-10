Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Listen back to Monday's show:

After a run though what’s making the papers we speak to the the CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell about an increase in reported sexual assault and a growing belief that sex has to be violent. Senator Lisa Chambers is concerned at the impact on the tourism industry with accommodation in the sector continuing to be used to house refugees and Senator Mary Seery-Kearney calls for personal smart devices to be banned in national schools:

Psychotherapist Bethan O Riordan joins Greg to talk about the impact of bullying on young people and we hear from a journalist who has promised their teenager two thousand euro if they don’t drink until they are 18. Later a listener highlights how some people could get caught out by some fuel stations preapprove payments on your card:

Brendan Devenney joins Greg to talk GAA and then Reverend Liz Fitzgerald talks about her path to being  the first female Dean in the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe. Charlie Boyle is a Customer Experience Consultant and talks about the ‘culture’ in RTE and what could be done top change it:

6,115 families in Donegal to receive Enhanced Back to School Allowance this week

Long-term accommodation needed for refugees in the North West and West

Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

