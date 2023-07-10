Rory Kavanagh not interested in Donegal job

Rory Kavanagh will not be going for the Donegal Senior Managers job.

Ryan Ferry reports in Monday’s Donegal News that the St Eunan’s man has ruled himself out of the running.

Speaking after the drawn league game with Naomh Conaill at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Kavanagh said “No, it won’t be” when asked would his name be going forward for the post.

Kavanagh was being lined up for the job late last year only to withdraw, which lead to the appointment of Paddy Carr.

Just last week, Michael Murphy ruled himself out as a candidate while Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan also said he would not be going for the county’s top job.