Rory Kavanagh not interested in Donegal job

Rory Kavanagh will not be going for the Donegal Senior Managers job.

Ryan Ferry reports in Monday’s Donegal News that the St Eunan’s man has ruled himself out of the running.

Speaking after the drawn league game with Naomh Conaill at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Kavanagh said “No, it won’t be” when asked would his name be going forward for the post.

Kavanagh was being lined up for the job late last year only to withdraw, which lead to the appointment of Paddy Carr.

Just last week, Michael Murphy ruled himself out as a candidate while Naomh Conaill Manager Martin Regan also said he would not be going for the county’s top job.

School
News, Top Stories

6,115 families in Donegal to receive Enhanced Back to School Allowance this week

10 July 2023
lisa chambers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Long-term accommodation needed for refugees in the North West and West

10 July 2023
water works
News, Top Stories

Upgrade works at Glenties-Ardara Water Treatment Plant commenced

10 July 2023
classrooms
News, Top Stories

1335 Ukrainian children enrolled in schools at the end of the academic year

10 July 2023
Advertisement

